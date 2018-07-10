FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 10, 2018 / 4:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish decree says president to appoint central bank governor for 4 year period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - A Turkish presidential decree issued on Tuesday after Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in with sweeping new executive powers said the president will appoint the central bank governor, deputies and monetary policy committee members for a 4-year period.

Three presidential decrees, published in the country’s Official Gazette, set out the structure of the new presidential system and the regulations governing the appointment of officials by the president. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.