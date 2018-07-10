Turkish decree says president to appoint central bank governor for 4 year period

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - A Turkish presidential decree issued on Tuesday after Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in with sweeping new executive powers said the president will appoint the central bank governor, deputies and monetary policy committee members for a 4-year period.

Three presidential decrees, published in the country’s Official Gazette, set out the structure of the new presidential system and the regulations governing the appointment of officials by the president. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Editing by Daren Butler)