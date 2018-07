ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank is monitoring the debt structuring of companies and does not see significant risks, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, adding that the bank was in constant talks with government and relevant parties.

Cetinkaya made the comments at the release of the bank’s quarterly inflation report in Ankara. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)