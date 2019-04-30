Turkish economy shows partial recovery in Q1 - cenbank governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish economic activity showed a partial recovery in the first quarter of this year while tight financial conditions continued to have a downward effect on inflation, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the rebalancing trend continued in the first quarter and the current account balance was expected to continue improving. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)