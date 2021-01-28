Lira gains will ease Turkish inflation but pressures remain: central bank governor

FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Gains by Turkey’s lira against the dollar will reduce inflationary pressure but producer inflation continues on an upward trend, maintaining pressure on consumer prices, Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday.

Speaking in an online presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation update, Agbal said demand conditions in Q4 also kept an upward pressure on inflation, which ended 2020 higher than expected.