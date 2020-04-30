Turkish cenbank governor says not defending an exchange rate level

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank does not have an exchange rate target and it is not defending an exchange rate level, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

In a presentation on the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal said that limits on lira swap transactions do not mean it has completely shut down investments. He added that recent government measures will limit the increase in unemployment. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)