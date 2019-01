ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkish exports are expected to continue to support economic growth as they did in the fourth quarter of last year, Turkish central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday, after a currency crisis that heightened worries of a recession.

