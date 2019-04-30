Turkish 2019 food price inflation forecast raised to 16 pct from 13 pct

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank raised its 2019 food price inflation forecast on Tuesday to 16 percent from 13 percent and also raised its 2020 forecast by 1 percentage point to 11 percent.

In a quarterly inflation outlook presented by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, it raised its 2019 oil prices assumption to $67.2 a barrel from $63.1 in the previous report. Next year’s oil prices assumption was seen at $66.2, up from $63.8. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Dominic Evans)