ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank has lifted its year-end inflation forecast to 8.4 percent from 7.9 percent previously, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Monday.

Speaking at the bank’s regular inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the bank has stuck to its 2019 forecast of 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan)