Turkish inflation fall to accelerate as of July - cenbank governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank’s inflation forecast is based on the notion that demand will lower inflation and the fall will accelerate as of July, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

In a presentation on the bank's quarterly inflation report, Uysal said demand will gradually recover in the second half of 2020, with expansionary global policies increasing risk appetite in the second half.