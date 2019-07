ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank has independence in its use of tools to reach its inflation target and does not worry about independence when it is making decisions about that target, the bank’s governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.

Asked at a news conference about further potential rate cuts, Uysal said that current market pricing provides “considerable” room on rates. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Dominic Evans)