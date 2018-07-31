Turkey's central bank governor says bank has independence

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - The governor of Turkey’s central bank said on Tuesday the bank has the independence of its “objectives and tools”, and would continue to take decisions based on its own evaluations.

“The central bank and monetary policy committee make decisions based on the inflation outlook alone,” Murat Cetinkaya said. “The central bank is granted independence of its objectives and tools.”

Cetinkaya made the comments in a response to a question about potential political influence over monetary policy. Investors have said the bank, which kept rates steady at its last meeting, is under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)