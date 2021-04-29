Turkey central bank hikes year-end inflation view to 12.2%, pledges tight policy

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast on Thursday to 12.2% from 9.4%, in part due to pressure from lira depreciation, and its new governor said tight policy would be maintained until price pressures decline.

Presenting a quarterly inflation report for the first time since he was appointed last month, Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said the policy rate, now at 19%, would be set above inflation, which topped 16% last month and is expected to head a bit higher.

Kavcioglu sought in the presentation to convince economists that he would be as decisive as his predecessor, Naci Agbal, a respected policy hawk, in bringing down inflation to a 5% target over the next three years.

Yet his shock appointment as bank chief last month, which initially sent the lira down as much as 15%, has raised inflation via imports and piled pressure on the bank to maintain tight policy even though Kavcioglu has in the past urged cuts.

“We have given clear guidance ... saying that the policy rate will be above inflation and we will continue that,” the governor said in a mostly prepared presentation. “We will continue the tight policy stance.”

Kavcioglu predicted that inflation will peak in April before easing.

“The policy rate will remain above realised and expected inflation until inflation converges to the target,” he said.

The lira firmed slightly as he spoke before settling back to trade flat on the day, at 8.165 versus the dollar at 0903 GMT. It is one of the worst performers in emerging markets this year, down 10%.

The inflation rate is expected to top 17% this month and drop to only 14% by year end, according to a Reuters poll this week. Some analysts, including at Goldman Sachs, expect it to reach as high at 18%.

The currency depreciation, as well as high energy and other commodity prices, pushed producer price inflation above 31% last month. Turkey has had double-digit consumer price inflation for most of the last four years.

Economists raised inflation expectations and foreign investors fled Turkish assets last month after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked Agbal and named Kavcioglu as Turkey’s fourth bank governor in less than two years.

The bank also raised its 2022 inflation forecast more modestly to 7.5%, and said 2022 food price inflation was forecast at 9.8%, compared to 9.4% in the previous report presented three months ago.

Kavcioglu said that high inflation expectations continue to hurt price trends, adding economic activity should slow in the second quarter and that employment was lagging behind growth.