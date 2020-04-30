Turkish central bank lowers end-2020 inflation forecast to 7.4%

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank lowered its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2020 to 7.4% from 8.2% in its previous inflation report, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

The bank also forecast that inflation will fall to 5.4% at the end of 2021, Uysal said, unchanged from the forecast in the previous report. Inflation is expected to converge gradually to a target of 5%, he said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)