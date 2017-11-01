Turkey's Oct/Nov inflation may be higher than expected - Cenbank governor

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s October inflation figures may be higher than expected and November will also have an “upside risk”, Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday, but inflation will start falling in December due to the base effect.

Cetinkaya said that concrete steps on the policy stance may be necessary and additional tightening would be carried out if needed. Inflationary pressures would fall in 2018, he added. (Reporting by Ece Toksaby and David Dolan; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)