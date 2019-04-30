Risks on the Turkish inflation outlook continue - cenbank governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Risks on the Turkish inflation outlook continue, while core goods and energy groups were the main drivers of a decline in annual inflation, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya said implied volatility of the lira has increased recently while the exchange rate and import prices pushed inflation down in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler)