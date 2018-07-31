FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's inflation to show limited increase in Q3, cenbank governor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation will show a limited increase in the third quarter, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, adding that a tight monetary policy stance would be maintained for a long time.

Cetinkaya made the comments at the bank’s quarterly inflation report, where the bank sharply raised its 2018 inflation forecast to 13.4 percent from 8.4 percent previously. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)

