Turkish monetary policy to be in line with inflation outlook - cenbank governor

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s monetary policy will be in line with its inflation outlook, governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday, adding that the bank will maintain a prudent policy stance taking into account geopolitical risks.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal also said the dismissal of his predecessor Murat Cetinkaya before his 4-year term had expired was in line with existing bank rules. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)