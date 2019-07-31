Market News
July 31, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish monetary policy to be in line with inflation outlook - cenbank governor

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s monetary policy will be in line with its inflation outlook, governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday, adding that the bank will maintain a prudent policy stance taking into account geopolitical risks.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal also said the dismissal of his predecessor Murat Cetinkaya before his 4-year term had expired was in line with existing bank rules. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)

