FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 8:15 AM / in 18 minutes

RPT-Turkey's cenbank closing in on final step on policy simplification, Cetinkaya says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank is moving closer to its long-stated target of simplifying its complex system of monetary policy, where it uses multiple rates, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Monday.

“I think we are close to the final step on simplification,” Cetinkaya said at the release of the bank’s regular inflation report on Monday. He said that simplification remains a target for the bank. He also described last week’s rate hike as a “measured” step. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.