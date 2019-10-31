Turkish cenbank has used "significant portion" of space for loosening policy -governor

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank has used a significant part of the space available for loosening monetary policy, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday, a week after it cut its key interest sharply to 14%.

“I want to stress that...at the point we have reached, we have used a significant portion of the space in the loosening direction,” Uysal told reporters at a news conference to present the bank’s quarterly inflation report. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)