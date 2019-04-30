Turkish cenbank policy to focus on reaching single-digit inflation - governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s tight monetary policy stance will be focused on bringing inflation down to single digits and its target of 5 percent, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the improvement in the current account balance is continuing at an accelerated pace and monetary policy had supported economic activity in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler)