Turkish cenbank to tighten policy if risks materialise - governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday that a new sentence in the bank’s monetary policy committee statement meant further tightening will be delivered if the upward inflation risks to which it referred are realised.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the bank will use all tools available to maintain confidence in the lira but it does not target certain exchange rate levels. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)