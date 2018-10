ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A slowdown in Turkey’s economic activity will limit upward pressure on the inflation outlook, Central Bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said, and the impact of government policies against inflation would continue in November.

At a news conference to present the bank’s quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, Cetinkaya also said the bank would maintain a tight monetary stance. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)