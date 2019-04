ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday the bank’s decision to remove a reference to further tightening in last week’s rates-setting announcement reflected a structural approach.

He said the bank would decisively use all tools available to bring down inflation in line with targets, forecasting inflation would fall to single digits in Q2 2020. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)