Bonds News
April 30, 2020 / 8:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey holding talks with several central banks on swaps line - governor

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is holding talks on a swaps line with several central banks but it cannot give details now, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

In a presentation on the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal said that although there was pressure on reserves in the short-term, this will ease, and that changes in forex reserves were impacted by balance of payments. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

