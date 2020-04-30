Turkey holding talks with several central banks on swaps line - governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank is holding talks on a swaps line with several central banks but it cannot give details now, Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

In a presentation on the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal said that although there was pressure on reserves in the short-term, this will ease, and that changes in forex reserves were impacted by balance of payments. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)