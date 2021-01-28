Turkey to reach 5% inflation at end-2023, cenbank chief says

FILE PHOTO: Gulsen Yuce (L) shops at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal said on Thursday that Turkey will reach its official 5% inflation target by the end of 2023 and that the bank could tighten policy further if the outlook worsens.

The central bank will work patiently towards its price stability goal, Agbal said, adding that achieving “lasting” price stability will reverse a dollarisation trend in which Turks have bought up record levels of hard currencies.

Annual inflation was 14.6% in December after a recent rise.