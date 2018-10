ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Volatility in Turkey’s financial markets in August lost momentum after tightening measures taken in September, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Cetinkaya made the comment at a presentation of the bank’s quarterly inflation report in Istanbul. He said interest rates remained high due to the inflation outlook and the increase in risk premiums. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)