ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its 2019 inflation forecast to 14.6 percent from 15.2 percent previously, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Centinkaya also said the bank was reducing its 2020 year-end inflation forecast to 8.2 percent from 9.3 percent in the previous report.