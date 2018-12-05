Turkey's central bank sticks to 5 percent inflation target for 2019

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday it would stick with a target of 5 percent inflation for 2019, an ambitious goal given that the inflation rate now hovers at more than 21 percent, near a 15-year high.

In its monetary and exchange rate policy for 2019, released on Wednesday, the bank said its first objective was to bring down the inflation rate to single digits, and then gradually reduce it and stabilise it at around 5 percent. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)