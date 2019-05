ISTANBUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday it expects tobacco-related inflation to continue increasing this month, after price rises in that group pushed overall consumer prices up by 1.69 percent month-on-month in April.

In its monthly price developments report, the central bank also said pressure is rising on the Turkish consumer from stronger producer-price costs. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)