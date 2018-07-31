FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 7:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish central bank governor says economy decelerating, rebalancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday second-quarter data suggested that Turkey’s economic activity was decelerating and had started rebalancing.

Presenting the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Cetinkaya also said 2019 food price inflation had been revised up to 10 percent from 7 percent. The assumed oil price for this year had been revised up to $73 from $68, he said.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, Ece Toksabay Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
