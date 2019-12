ANKARA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will increase the number of its monetary policy committee meetings to 12 next year from the eight meetings in 2019, it said on Thursday.

In its monetary and exchange rate policy text for 2020, the bank said its first objective is to bring down inflation to single digits, and then gradually reduce it further to stabilize around 5%. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)