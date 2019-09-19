Turkish inflation to fall in September due to base effect -cenbank

ISTANBUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation will fall significantly in September due to the high base from the previous year, with leading indicators suggesting the slowdown in annual food inflation will continue, the central bank said on Thursday.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, where it cut its key interest rate by 325 basis points, the bank said leading indicators point to a continued moderate recovery trend in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)