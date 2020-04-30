Turkish inflation trend moderate in Q1 - cbank governor

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation showed a moderate trend in the first quarter of the year and the current account balance will have a moderate course for the rest of the year, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday.

In a presentation on the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Uysal said economic activity slowed, due in part to trade, as of March and that consumer loans have lost pace in recent months. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)