Turkish inflation will gradually get nearer to target, central bank governor

ANKARA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s inflation is expected gradually to get nearer to the central bank’s targets, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Friday, after consumer prices last month surged to a 15-year high of 25.2 percent.

A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that annual inflation is forecast to fall to 22.6 percent in November. Economists said inflation was still expected to remain around 20 percent until the middle of next year, well above the central bank’s target of 5 percent.

According to the text of a presentation he gave published on the bank’s website, Cetinkaya also said the bank would closely monitor factors that impact inflation and added that monetary policy tools will be used effectively. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans)