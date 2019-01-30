UPDATE 1-Turkey's central bank will keep tight stance after trimming inflation forecast

(Adds lira move, quotes)

ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will maintain its tight monetary stance until it is convinced that inflation is falling, and will deliver further tightening if necessary, it said on Wednesday after trimming its 2019 inflation forecast.

The bank lowered its 2019 forecast to 14.6 percent, and governor Murat Cetinkaya said it would aim to bring inflation down to single figures and converge with its target of 5 percent in three years.

“The tight stance will be maintained until a convincing improvement is seen in inflation. In this regard, further tightening will be delivered if necessary,” Cetinkaya told a quarterly inflation report presentation in Ankara.

The lira firmed to beyond 5.285 to the dollar on his remarks, from 5.316 earlier.

Asked what he meant by a convincing improvement, Cetinkaya said it must reflect a broad change.

“From inflation outlook to core inflation indicators and from headline inflation to the trends in pricing behaviour, we need to see improvement in all aspects of inflation to be convinced that the inflation is falling,” he said.

“Current inflation levels require high caution.”

He reiterated that the bank’s medium term inflation target remained at 5 percent.

Cetinkaya also said the bank was reducing its 2020 year-end inflation forecast to 8.2 percent from 9.3 percent in the previous report. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)