UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank has used "significant portion" of space for loosening policy -governor

By Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Central Bank has used a significant part of the space available for loosening monetary policy, Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday, after the bank cut its key interest rate by 1,000 basis points in the last four months.

Uysal also said the bank had lowered its mid-point inflation forecast for end-2019 to 12% in its quarterly inflation report, down from 13.9% in the previous report. Analysts had predicted a reduction to 12% or lower.

Turkey’s currency crisis last year tipped the Middle East’s largest economy into recession and sent inflation soaring above 25%, prompting aggressive monetary tightening. Inflation eased to as low as 9.26% in September.

“I want to stress that...at the point we have reached, we have used a significant portion of the space in the loosening direction,” Uysal told reporters at a news conference to present the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

The improvement in Turkey’s inflation outlook is continuing, with base effects, tight monetary policy and domestic demand also contributing to a fall in inflation, Uysal said.

He said a moderate recovery in economic activity was continuing, but with investment demand remaining weak and a weakening global demand outlook tempering external demand.

Consumer price inflation is expected to remain in single digits in October and rise in the last two months of 2019, he added.

The central bank kept its forecast for end-2020 inflation unchanged at 8.2%, Uysal said. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Dominic Evans Editing by Daren Butler)