FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 31, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish cenbank to use all instruments to steer inflation lower - governor

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments in order to steer inflation down to its targeted level, the bank’s governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the bank was closely following risk elements such as a tightening in financial conditions and demand developments in the medium term. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.