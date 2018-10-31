Turkish cenbank to use all instruments to steer inflation lower - governor

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank will continue to use all available instruments in order to steer inflation down to its targeted level, the bank’s governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Cetinkaya also said the bank was closely following risk elements such as a tightening in financial conditions and demand developments in the medium term. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)