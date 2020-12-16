Turkish central bank chief says determined to bring down inflation

FILE PHOTO: A man leaves Turkey's Central Bank headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will continue to decisively lower inflation, which has been kept in double-digits mostly due to FX pass-through as the lira remains near record lows, Governor Naci Agbal said on Wednesday.

“We are determined to achieve disinflation,” Agbal, who took the reins at the central bank last month, said in an online presentation to reporters and economists.