Turkish central bank switches traditional repo and late liquidity funding to one-week repo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that it will provide funding through quantity repo auctions with one-week maturity as of Nov 20 instead of traditional method repo auctions with one month maturity and late liquidity window facilities.

The central bank also said, for a one-week transition period starting Nov 20, the overnight lending interest rate will be set as the policy rate of 15% to limit volatility in secondary market overnight interest rates and to ensure a balanced distribution of liquidity among different days of the week.