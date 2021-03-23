Commerzbank sees Turkish lira weakening to 10.00 by end-2021

FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured after the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Commerzbank upped its forecast for dollar-lira to 10.00 by year-end on Tuesday and predicted “the next lira crisis is upon us.”

“The trigger for the next lira crisis is the same as which started off the 2018 lira crisis: the president forcefully re-asserts his unconventional monetary policy philosophy, making it clear that an unknown policy experiment will now be conducted,” Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose said in a note to clients.

“We revise up our end-2021 USD-TRY forecast from 8.00 to a purely symbolic 10.00.”