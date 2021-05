ANKARA, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey removed one of four central bank deputy governors in an overnight decree published in the official gazette on Tuesday, after changing the governor of the bank in the same way two months ago.

Oguzhan Ozbas was removed from his post, and Semih Tumen was appointed to replace him, the decree said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kim Coghill)