FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's central bank should keep policy tight, deputy PM says
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 19, 2017 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's central bank should keep policy tight, deputy PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank should keep monetary policy tight, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Sunday, in contrast to President Tayyip Erdogan’s repeated calls for loose policy to stimulate borrowing to boost the economy.

“The central bank should keep monetary policy tighter,” Simsek, the minister who is in charge of the economy, said in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7.

Erdogan’s repeated calls for looser policy have unnerved investors, who fear political influence over the central bank.

Reporting by Irem Koca; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.