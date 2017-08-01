FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
Effects of monetary tightening becoming visible on inflation, Turkey cenbank says
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 14 days ago

Effects of monetary tightening becoming visible on inflation, Turkey cenbank says

1 Min Read

ANKARA , Aug 1 (Reuters) - The effects of Turkish monetary tightening have become visible on inflation, Turkey's central bank said in the minutes from last week's policy-setting meeting that were released on Tuesday.

Turkey's central bank last week kept its key interest rates unchanged for the second straight month, sticking to a hawkish stance as it balances double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.

The bank also said in its minutes that a revision of its policy stance may be considered, should fiscal policy deviate significantly. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)

