Turkish cenbank to use tools necessary to counter coronavirus' economic impact

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Thursday that it will continue to monitor the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak and use its tools for price stability and financial stability objectives accordingly.

In the minutes of its monetary policy committee meeting, where it cut policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.75% last week, the bank said it will continue to monitor the credit market closely to ensure that the credit channels remain open. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)