Turkish central bank to monitor pandemic impact

ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Thursday that it would monitor the effects of the pandemic on the Turkish economy and use the tools at its disposal in pursuit of its price stability and financial stability objectives.

In minutes of its rate-setting meeting, the central bank said it was important to complement monetary and fiscal policies with measures targeting the most-affected economic units.

Ensuring policy measures are designed in a targeted and temporary fashion would support policy effectiveness, the central bank also said.