June 14, 2018 / 11:19 AM / in an hour

Base effect, cost factors seen exerting pressure on Turkish June inflation -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - The base effect and cost factors are likely to exert upward pressure on annual Turkish inflation in June, Turkey’s central bank said in the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting.

The bank hiked interest rates by a more-than-expected 125 basis points at last week’s meeting.

The minutes said recently released data indicate a rebalancing trend in economic activity and that elevated levels of inflation and inflation expectations continue to pose risks on pricing behaviour. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

