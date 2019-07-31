High inflation in Turkey still poses upside risk to outlook -cenbank

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday that elevated levels of inflation continue to pose upside risks to the inflation outlook, despite the restrictive impact of domestic demand conditions.
In the minutes of last week’s monetary committee meeting, the central bank said the extent of monetary tightness will be determined by considering the indicators of the underlying inflation trend to ensure that disinflation continues.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans