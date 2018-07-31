FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 31, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey central bank sees risks to medium-term inflation on upside -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - The risks to Turkey’s medium-term inflation outlook are mostly on the upside, the central bank’s monetary policy committee said in the minutes to last week’s policy-setting meeting, which were released on Tuesday.

The bank surprised markets when it kept interest rates on hold at the meeting, even after inflation spiked to its highest in 14 years in June. Earlier on Tuesday, the bank sharply raised its inflation forecast for this year and next. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.