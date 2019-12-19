Turkish cenbank says improvement in inflation outlook continues

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that an increased consensus in expectations for a downtrend in the medium-term inflation outlook indicates that uncertainties have significantly decreased.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, the central bank also said that as the contribution of net exports to economic growth declines, economic recovery is expected to be sustained with the help of the disinflation process. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)