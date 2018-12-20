Turkish inflation to benefit from fuel prices - central bank minutes

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Leading indicators for December indicate fuel prices will continue to support Turkey’s inflation at a strong pace after falling international oil prices pushed down energy prices in November, the minutes of last week’s policy meeting showed.

The bank said in the minutes, released on Thursday, that labour market data confirmed that the economy continues to slow on the back of domestic demand. The bank kept rates on hold at last week’s meeting. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)